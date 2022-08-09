Memorial's 'We Are ONE Camp' expands in second year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Football is family.
Eau Claire Memorial football's family expanded Tuesday with its second annual 'We Are ONE Camp' for students with disabilities.
Participation numbers were up 50 percent from last year's inaugural event with Memorial players leading campers through a number of drills.
The highlight of the day saw campers run through a tunnel of coaches and players to perform a touchdown dance.
"Just watching all these kids try their hardest, it's quite inspirational," senior quarterback Ryan Thompson said.
"The highlight is the joy," head coach Rob Scott added. "You see fun everywhere."
Scott said the camp is looking to further expand next year.
Memorial begins its football season next week at Carson Park.