Memorial's Wells signs with Northern Kentucky

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - LJ Wells put pen to paper Monday afternoon, solidifying his commitment to play NCAA Division 1 basketball at Northern Kentucky University.
The Norse are one of the perennial powers in the Horizon League, which features the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.
Wells received a scholarship offer in March, shortly after helping the Old Abes win the Big Rivers Conference title and make a deep run in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament.