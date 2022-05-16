 Skip to main content
Memorial's Wells signs with Northern Kentucky

  • Updated
051622 LJ Wells signing day ceremony

Eau Claire Memorial senior LJ Wells signs his letter of intent to play college basketball at Northern Kentucky University on May 16, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - LJ Wells put pen to paper Monday afternoon, solidifying his commitment to play NCAA Division 1 basketball at Northern Kentucky University.

The Norse are one of the perennial powers in the Horizon League, which features the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

Wells received a scholarship offer in March, shortly after helping the Old Abes win the Big Rivers Conference title and make a deep run in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament.

