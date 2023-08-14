Menomonie Market Food Co-op announces October opening date

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After a year of construction, the Menomonie Market Food Co-op is set to open October 11 in downtown Eau Caire.
"We have had the old Just Local Food Menomonie Market location forever, but this location is going to double our size," said Cassandra Cattau, store manager of the new location on the corner of Barstow and Galloway Streets.
"There's tons of people who walk down here, there's tons of people who love the atmosphere and culture of downtown and I really think that it is going to be a better option for them to get local products and feel connected to the community and that we can really strive in this downtown community," Cattau said.
The two-story building will have features the Farwell location did not. Downstairs, there will be a full-service deli counter with sandwiches, salads, and soups made fresh to order. Customers will also find local produce, grocery products and frozen foods.
Upstairs there will be a kitchen catering food to customers on the rooftop terrace and indoor cafe.
Cattau said they've been wanting to expand for many different reasons, but one stands out the most.
"We want to bring in as many local farmers into our building and now that we have more space, we have more options to do that," she said.
Employment applications are open for the new location as they look to hire positions like a deli manager, a customer service manager, grocery stockers and many more.
"Although we have great fantastic team downtown, it's obviously a much smaller location," Cattau said. "What we are looking for is to double, maybe triple the team we have."
The current location on Farwell Street, Just Local Foods, is planning on closing its doors a few days before the new store opens up.