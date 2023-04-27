Mental health fund created for Eau Claire area law enforcement officers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Community Foundation is helping local law enforcement agencies provide mental health support to officers.
The charity announced they created an endowment fund to provide the Eau Caire County Sheriff's office and city police department with mental health resource reimbursements.
The foundation says it created the partnership in January to show their support to officers who experience mental health problems as a result of the job. Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl said the need for this fund is evident.
"Our staff, whether they're correctional officers or patrol deputies or our administrators, deal with people in crisis on a daily basis. And that daily crisis does take an effect and a toll on our staff," Riewestahl said.
Riewestahl said insurance plans don't cover mental health expenses, leaving officers to foot the bill. In addition, law enforcement agencies often don't have the resources to provide mental health training.
The fund will be supported by donations which will be distributed as grants. You can get involved here.