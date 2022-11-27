Micon Cinema at Oakwood Mall plans to open before Christmas

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The newest way to enjoy the latest and greatest from Hollywood in Eau Claire will be open in just two weeks.
The Micon Oakwood Cinema, located in Oakwood Mall, will be opening its doors on Friday, December 9.
The theater used to be owned by AMC, which shut down two months ago before being purchased by Micon Cinemas.
"When the location became available, it was just another one that we thought we could bring to the community with our Micon brand and what we like to offer to movie-goers," said Dan Olson, General Manager of Micon Oakwood Cinemas. "It was just a good location for us to continue that in the community."
The theatre will undergo some renovations, especially in the concession stand area.
Classic holiday movies such as Elf and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation are planned to show during the first weekend, but that is not set in stone as they are still communicating with the film companies.
However, the theater should be fully up and running by the time Avatar 2 is released on December 16.