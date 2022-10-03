Micon Cinemas and City of Eau Claire respond to AMC leaving Oakwood Mall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Since 2015, the AMC Theatre has been a part of the Oakwood Mall, and on Sunday, they officially closed for good. Now begs the question who will fill in the space?
With AMC leaving, Eau Claire itself is now down to one theatre chain: Micon Cinemas. They have two locations in Eau Claire, and one in Chippewa Falls.
Micon's general manager Dave Olson said that this might be an opportunity to branch out.
"We obviously have our other three locations that we are trying to keep going, and we spend a lot of time and energy on those, and is that where we keep our focus, or do we expand and spread out, and is that the right opportunity for us?" said Olson. "All things will be looked at for sure."
AMC Theatre is not the only store that has closed recently in the mall, with Sears leaving in 2018 and Macy's after that. Throughout this, Aaron White, the Economic Development Manager for Eau Claire, has said that even though the mall is privately owned, the city still reaches out to try and help through tough times.
"We've been in communication with representatives for quite some time, talking about the facility, what's going on there, what are their plans, what can we do to assist," said White. "A facility like that, it's always to the benefit of the community to keep it vibrant and useful and being used in some fashion."
White did say that during these past communications, no plans have come out for redevelopment of the area. He also reached out to mall representatives Monday in hopes of starting another conversation about how to help the area attract business.
News 18 reached out to officials with Oakwood Mall, but they would not comment on the closure.