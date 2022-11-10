Micon Cinemas is moving into the Oakwood Mall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local movie spot Micon Cinemas will be moving into the Oakwood Mall.
The movie theater in the mall was most recently operated by AMC Theatres, who announced they were leaving back in October.
Micon co-owner Connie Olson told News 18 that there is no set date, but she is hoping Micon can be open in the mall in time for the holiday season, and that the next step is to replace some of the equipment and get their own vendors into the spot.
As for the nearby Micon location on Mall Drive, Olson said that they intend to keep it open for the time being, and currently have no plans to close it. Connie Olson and her husband Mike bought the Mall Drive theater in 2010.
For Mike Olson, this is a homecoming. He oversaw the original 6-plex theater when the Oakwood Mal first opened in 1986. He worked there until 2003, and in 2004 he and Connie opened the Chippewa Falls Micon.
Connie said the purchase of the Oakwood theater is both surreal and exciting for her and her family.