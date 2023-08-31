Micon Cinemas to show Eras Tour concert film

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley Swifties will not have to travel after all to see the Eras Tour concert film this October.
Taylor Swift announced The Eras Tour Concert Film Thursday morning. In the link attached to her social media post, it shows tickets were being sold at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters, leaving fans unsure if they would be able to see the film at local chains.
Micon Cinemas announced Thursday afternoon they will indeed be showing the film, with tickets going on sale Friday.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour will be in North American theaters starting October 13.