Middle and high schoolers compete in regional History Day competition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Middle and high school students from northwestern Wisconsin were at UW-Eau Claire Tuesday for a regional history competition.
This year is the 17th year the National History Day regional competition has been held at UW-Eau Claire. The event was back in-person for the first time since February of 2020.
Over 100 students from seven middle and high schools presented their research projects to a group of judges about different events in history.
Students could create exhibits, websites, documentaries, or write research papers and get creative with their projects.
Dr. John Mann, a professor of history at UW-Eau Claire and one of the co-directors of the competition said it is fun to see what students come up with.
"Some students really pull out all the stops and it's great," Mann said. "I think that students learn history best when they do it, so this gives students an opportunity to be historians essentially."
Topics ranged from the Revolutionary War to Elvis Presley, and even Harvey Schofield, the first president of the Eau Claire Teachers College that would become UW-Eau Claire.
The winners from Tuesday's competition move on to the state competition on April 22 in Madison and have the chance to head to the national competition in Maryland from June 11-14.
The regional competition is a joint effort between the UW-Eau Claire history department and the Wisconsin Historical Society.