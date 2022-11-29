Mighty Maddy's Mission hosting Christmas tree auction and gala to raise money for kids with cancer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- If you are still looking for a Christmas tree, or just looking to do some good this holiday season, a local nonprofit can help.
Mighty Maddy's Mission is raising money for families of children with cancer with a Christmas tree auction and a gala event at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. People can bid to take home trees decked out in prizes, decorations, and gift cards.
Mighty Maddy's Mission was started by the family of Maddy Odegard who passed away after a three year battle with cancer when she was nine years old. The nonprofit group provides support for families celebrating the holidays in a hospital room with their children.
Benny Anderson, a board member with Mighty Maddy's Mission, said the holiday events can be difficult times for families going through cancer treatment.
"These two events are a great way to raise money and support families in giving them opportunities to have special days as a family together while they fight cancer," Anderson said.
He said that helping these families is a great mission during the holiday season.
"It's been an incredibly rewarding mission for all those involved and the families always appreciate it," Anderson said.
Bidding for the Christmas tree auction is open now online.
The gala, which will have a silent auction and other fundraising events, is at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 3 at the Pablo Center. Click here for ticket information.