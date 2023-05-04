Mike's Star Market issues voluntary recall on packaged poultry

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mike's Star Market in Eau Claire is issuing a voluntary recall Thursday of several products that did not "benefit from inspection."
The recall is for the following items:
- Smoked turkey breasts, wing paddles and drumsticks, sold in vacuum-sealed bags carrying a use by date of 10/8/23
- Ground turkey, sold in 1-lb. packages, carrying a use by date of 5/3/24
- Whole cut-up chicken (wings, thighs, bone-in breasts, quartered chicken legs, backs and necks, and drumsticks) with a use by date on or before 2/7/24
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said that no illnesses have been reported from consuming these products, but this is a Class I recall, meaning there is "a reasonable probability" that the use of the product will cause "adverse health consequences."
DATCP said products were sold at Amanda's Eggs and Poultry online and retail store near Chippewa Falls, and that the smoked turkey and whole cut-up chicken products may carry both Amanda's and Mike's labels.