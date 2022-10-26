Monica Lewinsky educates Eau Claire on cyberbullying

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Forum series welcomed Monica Lewinsky to the stage in Eau Claire Wednesday night to discuss the effects cyberbullying.
She spoke about her own experiences dealing with cyberbullying immediately after and in the decades following the scandal with President Bill Clinton.
Lewinsky described bullying online and in-person as cruel and destructive, and asked people to "click with compassion."
Officials said nearly a thousand people filled Zorn Arena to hear Lewinsky speak, which was only the first in The Forum's 80th season of brining speakers to campus.
"There is a unique opportunity to learn from different speakers who have different things they are passionate about," said Forum intern Megan Schmitz. "I think tonight is really all about the learning process, gaining a different perspective, and maybe just taking in something new that they hadn't considered before."
The Forum will be hosting more events with special guests in the future. To find out more about those events, you can visit their website.