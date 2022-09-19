Monica Lewinsky to speak at UWEC in October

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Familiar name in American culture and politics, Monica Lewinsky will be visiting Eau Claire this fall to speak at Zorn Arena.
Lewinsky will be the first speaker at this season of The Forum, an annual series of events at UW-Eau Claire where national and global figures are invited to the campus to share their work and experiences to students, staff, and the general public.
Lewinsky is a contributing editor at Vanity Fair Magazine, and in 2015 gave the TED Talk titled "The Price of Shame," where she called herself "patient zero" of losing a personal reputation on a global scale almost instantaneously in 1998.
The October 26 event will be moderated by Dr. Justin Patchin, a professor of political science at UW-Eau Claire and co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center.
Click here for more information about the event.