Monkeypox task force created in case illness comes to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has created a team to respond in case anybody in the community contracts monkeypox.
This team would be prepared to respond to any cases of monkeypox in the county, and would assist with contact tracing and would notify anyone that is at risk for contracting monkeypox.
According to health officials, creating a team like this is a standard protocol whenever a state or national outbreak of a disease is occurring.
"We would just like our community to know that the general risk for monkeypox is low in Eau Claire County," said public health nurse Allison Gosbin. "Overall, the risk of getting monkeypox is low, but we want people to be aware of the outbreak that is occurring across the nation and to learn something about monkeypox."
Symptoms of monkeypox are much like symptoms of smallpox, where you would get a rash that looks like blisters or pimples. Monkeypox does not spread easily between people; however, it can be spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluids, according to the CDC.
For more information on monkeypox, click here.