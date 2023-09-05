Moonrise Aerials hosts outdoor whip cracking workshop in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Several people took a crack at an exhilarating workshop Tuesday night hosted by a local aerial arts and dance studio in Eau Claire.
Moonrise Aerials held it's second whip cracking workshop of the summer in Boyd park on Tuesday.
For 25 dollars, attendants learned the proper techniques of holding a whip and several different styles of whip cracking.
An instructor at the event said each class they host is designed to help make people feel empowered.
"Moonrise Aerials is an incredibly supportive community. Even if it is your first class, tenth class, or just trying something for the first time, people are always going to cheer for you! It's just a really supportive environment for something new or scary," said Roxanne Backowski.
Anyone above the age of 18 is welcome to attend classes at Moonrise Aerials.
