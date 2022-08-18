More electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More and more public electric vehicle charging stations are popping up in Eau Claire all the time, and city officials say it's not going to slow down any time soon.
As News 18 has previously reported, Eau Claire has a goal of reaching 160 public charging stations in the city, which would equate to about one charging station for every 50 electric vehicles. There are currently over a dozen public charging stations already in Eau Claire, four of which were installed by the city itself.
City planner Ned Noel said the city views its role as filling in key gaps in coverage.
"Identifying what they are and how they work, addressing any of the range anxieties that that market still has concerns about especially with the colder climates," Noel said of what the city is doing to improve access to charging stations. "Making sure the infrastructure is in place and working with our partners like our utilities and our developers."
Noel added that while the city has installed charging stations in downtown Eau Claire in an attempt to lead by example and kick start the local market, the city has no intention of getting into the charging business.
He also underscored the surge in at-home charging stations, which he said makes up roughly 80% of all charging stations.
