More than a dozen kittens taken in by humane association; help needed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is in urgent need of some supplies after they received a box of almost a dozen kittens over the weekend.
The kittens are estimated to be just two weeks old, according to officials with the humane association who told News 18 they were found in a box along the side of the road not far from their shelter.
In a Facebook Post, the humane association said some of the supplies they need include kitten milk replacement, and microwavable warming packs, but anything helps. They said items can be dropped off, or Chewy/Amazon items can be shipped directly to them at 3900 Old Town Hall Rd Eau Claire, WI 54701.
With the kittens being so young, officials say it will be another month and a half before they are old enough to adopt out.