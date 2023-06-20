More than a dozen speak at the first county board meeting since DHS investigative report published

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The County Board room is so packed with onlookers that extra chairs needed to be brought in Tuesday night. It was full of people in anticipation of the first County Board meeting since the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office investigation report on the Department of Human Services was made public.
Read More In the Red: Digging deeper into the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigation into the DHS
The Sheriff's Office was investigating a $1.1 million error of DHS' 2019 budget. The budget error put DHS roughly $3 million in the red that year. As we reported, it was decided no criminal charges would be filed in the case. The report brought up numerous key findings and “red flags” about how DHS operated.
Fourteen people spoke at the start of the meeting, with each comment focusing on concerns related to the report. The first speaker, Leroy Britten, said the problems "cannot go on."
“It's almost like a game show, would the real crook please stand up?” he said.
"I'm mad. Everyone I know is mad," Chistena O'Brien said.
Another speaker said the county board members needed to “right the many wrongs here in Eau Claire County.”
The county board meeting is currently happening. This story will be updated as the meeting progresses.