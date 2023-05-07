 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More than a running class: UWEC distance course teaches life lessons

  • Updated
  • 0
043023 UWEC Distance Running Course group photo

Participants in the 2023 UWEC Distance Running Course pose for a group photo prior to running the Eau Claire Marathon on April 30, 2023.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - From the first steps of training, to the final steps of race day, the journey this year's UW-Eau Claire Distance Running Course experienced was transformational.

Nearly 100 UWEC students, teaching assistants and Eau Claire community members came together for the spring semester to set and accomplish their goals of competing a marathon, half marathon or shorter distance at the Eau Claire Marathon.

The class began training began in January with group training runs on Saturdays and weekly lectures on campus.

RELATED: UWEC Distance Running Course helps form connections

The journey ended Tuesday with a final classroom session to share success stories and talk about the improvements everyone made as both as runners and individuals.

RELATED: UWEC students feel ready for Eau Claire Marathon race day

Watch Sunday's 10 PM Report for the full story.

Extended interviews with class participants are below:

Katelynn Krey shares her experience from taking the UWEC Distance Running Course.

Anakah Denison shares her experience of taking UWEC's Distance Running Course

Eau Claire's John Spires talks about his training and 5K race during Eau Claire Marathon race weekend and taking the UWEC Distance Running Course.

Teaching Assistant Dani Lehto talks about this year's UWEC Distance Running Course

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you