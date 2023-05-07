More than a running class: UWEC distance course teaches life lessons

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - From the first steps of training, to the final steps of race day, the journey this year's UW-Eau Claire Distance Running Course experienced was transformational.
Nearly 100 UWEC students, teaching assistants and Eau Claire community members came together for the spring semester to set and accomplish their goals of competing a marathon, half marathon or shorter distance at the Eau Claire Marathon.
The class began training began in January with group training runs on Saturdays and weekly lectures on campus.
RELATED: UWEC Distance Running Course helps form connections
The journey ended Tuesday with a final classroom session to share success stories and talk about the improvements everyone made as both as runners and individuals.
RELATED: UWEC students feel ready for Eau Claire Marathon race day
Watch Sunday's 10 PM Report for the full story.
Extended interviews with class participants are below: