Murder mystery fundraiser to celebrate the Community Table's 30th anniversary

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can be transported back to the 1950’s at the Community Table’s 30th anniversary murder mystery fundraiser on Wednesday.
The sock hop-themed dinner will be an interactive experience with actors, 1950’s cocktails, specialty desserts, and a silent auction to solve the case of whodunit.
The Community Table is a nonprofit that provides warms meals free of charge to those in need. TJ Atkins, the executive director at The Community Table, is hoping to have a night filled with locals supporting the nonprofit’s accomplishments over the last thirty years.
"Just knowing that this was a community-driven organization that started and still is thirty years later is great and that we are able to provide this service to the community is just amazing,” Atkins said.
The fundraiser will take place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at The Brewing Projekt. This is a 21+ ticketed event, and you can find more information here.
The money raised during the event will help operations and services at The Community Table.