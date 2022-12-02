Mystery remains 116 years after Eau Claire child went missing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - “Mr. Bowman offers reward – will give $15 for recovery of his son Elmer’s body” reads the first headline about the disappearance of Eau Claire 12-year-old Elmer Bowman. “Mr. Bowman is not a wealthy man, but intends to do all in his power to find his lost son.”
Elmer went missing on December 2, 1906 while ice skating on Dells Pond. While it is believed he drowned in the river that day, his body was never recovered, leaving some with hope he would be found alive.
According to an Eau Claire Leader-Telegram article published seven decades later, authorities searched the river for weeks. His brother, then 80, said he believed he drowned, and his skates got hung up on some logs.
The fate of their brother still haunted the family, according to the article, which said they never stopped looking for clues into his disappearance.
While the belief he drowned persisted, Emma Bowman told the newspaper she always felt her mother believed Elmer was still alive. She also said her father sought out fortune tellers who told him Elmer was living.
A newspaper article from 1906 said Elmer was seen following two boys along the ice on December 2. The temperature reached 38 degrees that day and it was sunny. Authorities asked the two boys to come forward with where they last saw Elmer but no one ever did.
The 1970’s article concludes by saying that his parents wished they could have buried their son, but whatever happened to him will likely always be a mystery.