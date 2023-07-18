Nancy Coffey voted as new chair of Eau Claire County Board

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Board of supervisors has a new chair after a close vote at Tuesday night's meeting.
The county board voted 15 to 12 to appoint Nancy Coffey.
Coffey has served on the board for the past five years. She represents District 10, which covers part of the town of Washington and some of the southern portion of Eau Claire.
Stella Pagonis was also nominated.
The vote comes a week after the supervisors voted to oust former chair Nick Smiar from the seat. He was removed as chair during a special session in which supervisors discussed what to do after the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office released their investigative report on the county Department of Human Services.
Smiar, who has been on the board since 2010, is still a board member. He represents District 15, which is the Randall Park neighborhood between downtown and the university.