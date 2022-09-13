Narcan boxes installed and ready for use at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Across the US, opioid overdose deaths have been rising and UW-Eau Claire has installed a new way to help prevent these deaths among students.
Spread out across campus, you can find Opiod Overdose Reveral Boxes. These boxes contain Narcan nasal spray, which is commonly used to prevent opioid overdose deaths, along with instructions on how to use them.
Christy Prust, a health educator at UWEC, said that the installation of Narcan boxes is an initiative across all UW schools after two students died from opioid overdoses at UW-Milwaukee just last year.
"The parents of those students were really advocating to UW Systems to get more information out about opioid overdoses, and drugs like fentanyl," Prust said.
Narcan is not harmful to anyone, at any age, so if you think someone is experiencing any symptoms of an overdose, Prust recommends that you still use the spray on them to be safe.
UWECe has a total of 19 boxes up and ready for use. You can find them in residents halls and other high traffic areas next to an AED.
UW-Stout also plans on installing similar boxes, but they will not be available until later this fall.