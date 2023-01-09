National champion Stiegelmeier talks Eau Claire connections

(WQOW) - On Sunday, John Stiegelmeier achieved a career milestone by leading the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits football team to its first Football Championship Subdivision title.
Forty years earlier, coach 'Stig' served Eau Claire North High School as an assistant coach to John Phelps and a math teacher, leading the Huskies defense as coordinator and defensive backs coach from 1981-84.
On Monday, Stiegelmeier told News 18 he's received touching messages from those involved in every stop of his career, including Eau Claire.
"That marks me when I get that type of correspondence," he said of one comment from a former math student.
Stiegelmeier came to Eau Claire after college in Iowa and before moving back to his home state for good. He experienced a number of firsts in the Chippewa Valley, and even created a gameday tradition with his wife Laurie concerning the team's goal line defense, called 'hogs.'
"She's said the same thing every day, every gameday, keep the hogs off the field," Stiegelmeier said. "That's a really cool tradition that came from Eau Claire."
Stiegelmeier said he was the 'worst math teacher in America' when he first came to Eau Claire, but improved and valued the relationships he had with students and staff.
Over the last 24 hours, Stiegelmeier has received numerous congratulatory texts and email messages, which he's grateful for.
But he made it clear, he does not want winning the national championship to be the most important thing is his life and the lives of his players.
"I want it to be an example of when you dedicate yourself to anything, you can be a champion. That's what I've tried to emulate for our players."