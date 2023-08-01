National Night Out brings community and law enforcement together across the Valley

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - On Tuesday, communities across the area celebrated National Night Out, a time for families to get to know the law enforcement officers that are sworn to protect them every day. This year, crowds of hundreds were able to have fun.
In Eau Claire and Altoona families played games and enjoyed food, music and dancing, all while building relationships with their local police departments.
Officers said opportunities like this are important, and that being able to have a good time with the community helps strengthen trust.
"National night out is about community partnership and building that partnership with the community to fight crime," said Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken. "It's important we understand as law enforcement what's important to our community and what the problems are so we can work together with the community to solve those problems."
Families also got to ask questions and get a close up look at emergency vehicles.
National Night Out events were also held in Menomonie, Elk Mound and Osseo, to name a few.