Natural bodybuilders compete in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Some of the state's best bodybuilders competed in Eau Claire Saturday.
The Wisconsin Warrior Natural Bodybuilding Classic was held in the RCU Theater at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire. This is the fifth year the show has been held.
Over 70 men and women bodybuilders competed in 13 categories in amateur and professional divisions. The winners of each amateur division can now qualify for professional competitions. The winners of each pro division received $2,000.
There were also specialty awards and crowd favorite awards for competitors to take home.
For natural bodybuilding, athletes can not use steroids, performance enhancing drugs, or other substances.
The Wisconsin Warrior competition was put on by Natty Revolution and Mission Accomplished training in Eau Claire.