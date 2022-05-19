Need to throw out old electronics, or hazardous waste? Do a 'clean sweep' this Saturday

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - This weekend Eau Claire County is offering an opportunity for you to do away with your unneeded electronics and hazardous waste and clear out some storage space.
The event is called 'clean sweep.' The county has has partnered with First Choice Computer Recycling to allow residents to drop off nearly all electronics for free on May 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 525 Park Ridge Court in Eau Claire.
Examples of items that are free to recycle include LCD or CRT monitors, TV wiring, vacuums, washers and dryers, water heaters, furnaces— pretty much anything electronic you can think of.
But be aware there are nominal fees for any freon appliances like air conditioners, dehumidifiers and fridges. There is also a fee for dropping off exercise equipment.
Click here to see a full list of what is being accepted at First Choice Computer Recycling.
The county is also partnering with WRR Environmental to offer hazardous waste drop off during clean sweep. That is at 5200 Ryder Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
They will accept materials like paint and paint thinner, turpentine, stains, varnish, and solvents. There are fees for items such as latex paint and light bulbs. They also will not accept things like radioactive materials, explosive materials, agricultural waste or pesticides.
For a full list of what is being accepted at WRR Environmental click here.