Neighborhood Association: Chicago-based firm buys Mt. Washington building

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt. Washington

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Mt. Washington building in Eau Claire's Shawtown neighborhood is under new ownership.

Built in the 1930's, Mt. Washington was once a sanitorium. Most recently it was under the ownership of a local developer, but progress on rehabilitating the historic structure was stalled.

On Friday the Shawtown Neighborhood Association announced a Chicago based firm with Chippewa Valley ties has purchased the building.

While little is known about their plans, the neighborhood association said their first action was to add fencing around the 100,000+ square foot building, in an effort to stop trespassing. 

There will be more announced at the Shawtown Neighborhood Association meeting on Thursday, May 18. They will announce the location on their Facebook page closer to the event. 

