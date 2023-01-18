 Skip to main content
Nestlé Health Science investing millions into Eau Claire facility; adding dozens of jobs

Nestle Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More jobs are coming to Eau Claire because the Nestlé facility is expanding, thanks to a large investment.

Nestlé Health Science announced Wednesday they are investing $43 million into the manufacturing facility on Truax Boulevard and 14th Street.

They say the project will help expand production capabilities and enhance sustainable packing efforts. It will also create 60 new jobs ranging from processing, packaging and filling lines to mechanics and engineers. It will also add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink products.

“Nestlé Health Science’s additional investment in Wisconsin is great news for the Eau Claire community and our state,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in a press release. “Their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic wellbeing makes them a leader not only in Wisconsin but in the global marketplace, and we welcome their expansion in our state.”

