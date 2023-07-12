New 7 Brew coffee stand drops, literally, in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you traveled near the Festival Foods on North Clairemont Avenue Wednesday, you may have seen a building up in the air. That building is a new coffee stand named 7 Brew.
According to one of the owners, Kayla Smith, this stand is the first of many that will be opening up throughout western Wisconsin. The new coffee stand will be a drive thru only, serving energy drinks, tea, smoothies, and of course coffee.
They say lifting the building up and into its permanent location is a way to get people excited for the grand opening.
"We have a soft open," said Smith. "The first week we will be doing training with our employees. And then we do a friends and family, where we give away free drinks at certain hours of the day. And then the next week, we'll be doing community hours where we will be also handing out free drinks to the community and that's all building up to our swag day which is like our grand opening."
7 Brew is expected to open up sometime in August. You can take a look at their menu before it's officially open.
During the building drop, 7 Brew also donated $3,000 to Joshua's Camp.