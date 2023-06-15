 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

New affordable housing project breaks ground in Eau Claire

Prairie Heights Groundbreaking

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Prairie Heights apartment building on the corner of Birch Street and River Prairie Drive officially broke ground with a ceremony on Thursday.

The building will include 60 one, two, and three-bedroom rental units available for households earning between 30% and 80% of the county median income. As of 2021, the median household income for Eau Claire families was around $64,777.

The $20 million project will have 12 units set aside for disabled veterans or people experiencing homelessness. 

According to Paul Gerrard, co-owner of Gerrard Companies who are the developers for the project, there will also be resource centers for residents on-site.

"They will include assistance in tax preparation, employment opportunities, connecting individuals to home healthcare, help with lifting, linens, anything of that nature that residents need a little more support on," Gerrard said.

The Prairie Heights apartments are expected to be move-in ready by Aug. 1, 2024.

Gerrard Companies are the developers and general contractors of the project. After completion, it will transfer to the project owners, West CAP in partnership with Western Dairyland

