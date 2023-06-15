New affordable housing project breaks ground in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Prairie Heights apartment building on the corner of Birch Street and River Prairie Drive officially broke ground with a ceremony on Thursday.
The building will include 60 one, two, and three-bedroom rental units available for households earning between 30% and 80% of the county median income. As of 2021, the median household income for Eau Claire families was around $64,777.
The $20 million project will have 12 units set aside for disabled veterans or people experiencing homelessness.
According to Paul Gerrard, co-owner of Gerrard Companies who are the developers for the project, there will also be resource centers for residents on-site.
"They will include assistance in tax preparation, employment opportunities, connecting individuals to home healthcare, help with lifting, linens, anything of that nature that residents need a little more support on," Gerrard said.
The Prairie Heights apartments are expected to be move-in ready by Aug. 1, 2024.
Gerrard Companies are the developers and general contractors of the project. After completion, it will transfer to the project owners, West CAP in partnership with Western Dairyland