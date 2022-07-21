New apartment complex coming to downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In May, half of Lot 7 in downtown Eau Claire was approved as the site of a new grocery store. Now, we know what the other half will be used for.
The Redevelopment Authority approved the purchase agreement of the northern half of Lot 7, right across the street from the Children's Museum. It will be a new apartment complex consisting of studio to two bedroom housing.
They also approved the purchase agreement of the lot adjacent to the Children’s Museum, which will be used for retail.
Aaron White, with the city's Redevelopment Authority, said this marks the end of a chapter, as these are the last parcels of land that the Redevelopment Authority owns in the North Barstow District of downtown Eau Claire.
“This has been decades in coming to look at these last parcels owned by the city to be locked up for development," White said. "We’re really excited to see that occur and really excited to see where the RDA might turn its focus on next in terms of other areas of development, other projects to move forward on."
The Eau Claire City Council will vote on approving the new apartment complex on Tuesday, July 26, and they hope to break ground by this fall.
The vote on the commercial space will happen in August. Construction isn’t expected to begin on that project until next year.