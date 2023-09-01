New apartments open downtown with rents designed to be affordable

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new housing option just opened in Eau Claire, and city officials say it will serve those who make under the median income.
The apartment building is called "The Eddy." It can be found on Oxford Avenue across the street from the Brewing Project.
The Eddy has 46 apartments units, all of which will be priced to be affordable to those who earn 80% or less of the county's median income. In Eau Claire County, a four-person household at 80% earns $71,600 a year based on WHEDA guidelines.
City officials say Eau Claire has a 3.7% vacancy rate, compared to the state average of 11%. A healthy rate is 8%, which allows lower income options. They say Eau Claire needs new housing of all kinds to bring costs down.