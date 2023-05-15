New bakery to sell ice cream, Mexican breads in old Sue's Bake Shop building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new ice cream and bakery business will be opening soon in Eau Claire after the building sat empty for more than a year.
Sue's Bake Shop on Birch Street closed in March 2022. It has changed ownership over the years, and now, it has a new name and new owners.
Related article: Eau Claire's own Sue's Bake Shop has a new owner
"This is my first time in the ice cream world. I've always kind of wanted an ice cream shop," said Jim Hallquist.
Jim Hallquist and his wife Pat from Chetek own the building and will call it 'The Ice Cream and Bakery Shop.'
"What were you doing before this?" asked reporter Katrina Lim.
"I've been in the car business all my life. I've had car lots all my life and different businesses, furniture stores, and owned different properties."
When renovations and cleaning are complete, they plan to sell 12 flavors of Cedar Crest ice cream.
In the same building, the Martinez and Solis families of Eau Claire are leasing space to sell Mexican baked goods.
"We're going to try bringing up her (Sue's) recipes and also Mexican bread. For example conchas or cuernitos or just traditional Mexican bread," said Maya Aca Martinez. Her parents Mayret Martinez and Carlos Aca are renting the space.
They have never operated bakery before, but they're no strangers to hard work.
"My parents own a cleaning company," said Maya.
"I work at Olive Garden with my dad and my mom cleans houses," said Wyatt Marquez Solis. His parents Maria Solis and Moises Marquez will also help run the shop.
"My uncles always owned businesses. I always grew up with businesses and I always wanted to be part of them so this now is very exciting and it's dreams coming true," said Maya.
"It's just something exciting to pursue and finally seeing my parents' dreams coming to fruition," said Wyatt.
The families are excited to work together and open soon.
If all the renovations go according to plan, the families hope to open The Ice Cream and Bakery Shop in a few weeks.