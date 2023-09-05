New Barber College opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As kids return to school, Tuesday was the first day of classes for a brand new school.
Eau Claire Barber College had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the facility on 211 Graham Avenue.
Owner Chapin Turner said he started this program for students who want to focus more on barbering techniques, rather than the cosmetology portion of other programs.
The seven students in the college will graduate on May 15. There are three more spots available, so enrollment is still open if folks are interested.
If you want to get your haircut at the new college, they will be open to the public for discounted student haircuts October 19.
You can learn more about the Barber College by clicking here.