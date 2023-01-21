New beauty supply store opens with products for people of color

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The ribbon to a new beauty supply store has been cut, owners say, filling a void for people of color to be able to buy necessary beauty products.
Legacy Hair and Beauty Supply in Eau Claire has products directed toward people of color, as there was not a place in the area for that specific need before Saturday. In fact, the closest store where you could by products sold at legacy hair before today was in Minneapolis.
"Eau Claire has other places you can get hair products from, but they don't have a place for people of color to go get their hair products. So, I wanted to have a place where we have the products that we need, without having to order online," said TaNevia Johnson, owner of Legacy Hair and Beauty Supply.
Part of the reason that the store is called Legacy is to signify the start of a new legacy for the Johnson family, as TaNevia has a has a 15-month-old son.
Legacy's first customers said they were thankful that there is now a store to buy hair products for people of color.
Legacy Hair is located in the strip mall on the corner of Menomonie Street and Clairemont Avenue.