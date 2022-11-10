New ‘Black Kettle Tea Shoppe’ to open next Saturday in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new horror-themed tea shop is brewing to open in downtown Eau Claire.
In a little over week, Black Kettle Tea Shoppe on North Barstow Street will have its grand opening.
The store's owner Brianna Vodvarka said people will be able to buy pre-packaged loose-leaf teas like love potion or hocus pocus focus, or create their own blend. There will also be a self-serve station where customers can drink the available flavors for $3 a cup.
Vodvarka said they mostly buy the spices and herbs they need from local farmers markets or grow the ingredients themselves. Then they dry the leaves and process the teas at their kitchen facility in Boyceville.
Vodvarka started making blends out of her own home and is looking forward to serving the community out of a bigger space.
"I am so excited. It's been in the making for a year-and-a-half probably so I'm really excited that I finally get to have more of a one-on-one connection with all of my clients," Vodvarka said.
Customers will also be able to buy locally made art and jewelry.
The grand opening is next Saturday.