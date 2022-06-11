New business communication major coming to UWEC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire will see a new major next year.
The UW System approved the new bachelor of business administration degree in business communication. According to a UWEC press release, it's the first degree of its kind in the UW System.
“Students in this new business communication program will have a strong foundation in business coursework and essential communication skills to apply across a wide range of business functions,” said Provost Patricia Kleine in the news release. “As with all Blugold business degrees, the plan will emphasize experiential learning and high-impact practices like internships to enhance learning outcomes.”
The major will be available for students in the fall of 2023. The program will be primarily in-person instruction with some hybrid, and online course options.