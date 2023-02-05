New Children's Museum reports big first month, making changes to meet high demand

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After a big first month the new Children's Museum in Eau Claire is making some changes to meet the high demand.
Attendance was up 107% last month compared to January 2020 at the Eau Claire Children's Museum. The new Children's Museum opened its doors in early January and is already making some changes to keep up with the immediate high demand.
The museum will be adding member-only times at the first hour of every day and hiring more staff to keep up with exhibit maintenance and cleaning.
Michael McHorney, the Children's Museum CEO, said he hopes the changes will help serve the community that has already embraced the new building.
"We're just super thankful that the community has embraced us, as they really always have, but especially opening this new building," McHorney said. "It's really exciting to see the increase in attendance and support."
McHorney said the changes are all about creating a better experience for kids and for the community. He expects these adjustments to start within the next month.