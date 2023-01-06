New Children's Museum set to open Monday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After years of anticipation, the new Children's Museum of Eau Claire is opening their doors.
The museum first opened to guests for a "Noon Year's Eve" party last weekend, and they are opening again Friday night for their grand opening gala.
Beginning Monday, January 9 the museum will be open every day except Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $10 per person. They also have annual memberships available.
The new museum focuses on getting kids active and engaging their minds with interactive exhibits. They also have an onsite preschool opening late this summer.
They also operate Play Space locations in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie.