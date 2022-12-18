New Eau Claire Children's Museum set to open early January

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Children's Museum is putting the finishing touches on the new building in downtown Eau Claire with plans to open the doors within the next month.
"There's still a little bit of our exhibits to get put in place and a little bit of construction to be done yet too, but we hope to wrap that up soon and we'll be looking at opening in the first or second week of January," said Michael McHorney, CEO of the Children's Museum.
The new Children's Museum has been in the works for over five years and will replace the Play Space children's center on Barstow Avenue.
"With the pandemic we, due to financial reasons, determined it was best to close that building, put it up for sale, and then start with this project," McHorney said. "It was a little bit of a risk for us to take but the community has been so supportive for us and right there with us every step along the way which is something that we will be eternally grateful for."
The new museum will feature new galleries along with some of the old favorites that focus on getting kids active and engaging their minds with interactive art and science exhibits.
The building uses tree-designed structural supports to create a unique environment for kids to play.
"When kids arrive they're going to be, hopefully, in awe of being amidst the tall timbers," McHorney said. "That's not something they're used to in a building and hopefully that will help evoke play and excitement for them."
The new building will be 100 percent carbon neutral and will include a preschool and child development center. McHorney said it is the only children's museum in Wisconsin to have a preschool in the building.
"We're really excited to be able to step up and help address a major community need right now which is a lack of affordable and high quality child care," he said.
McHorney said he is excited to open the new space and start serving the community again.
"I'm really excited about how this has all come together, it's not been easy but it'll be worth every ounce of effort it took because it's going to make a difference for a lot of kids," he said.