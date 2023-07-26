 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Watonwan, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties. In Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New Eau Claire County Highway Building open for operation

  • Updated
  • 0
highway building exterior
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After years of planning the new Eau Claire County Highway Building is up and running this week.

Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said the department completed the move last week and began operating out the facility Monday.

The new building, located off of US 53, is three times the size of the old location in Altoona. That location had a space of 60,000 square feet. The new location has a footprint of just under 200,000 square feet.

Johnson said staff is excited about the new building. He added the larger space will have a positive impact for employees.

"Many staff have come to me to say 'now that I have this specific work area I can really work on these projects and get more done in a day.' Compared to the facility we were in, it provides value and belonging to the staff compared to what we were in before," he said.

The new building has a maintenance shop, garage for vehicle storage and offices for staff. It also has conference rooms for collaboration.

Johnson said the building is unique because it's powered using geothermal energy.

Construction started in 2021. The price tag was $33 million. Johnson says an open house is planned for September.

Have a story idea? Let us know here