New Eau Claire County Highway Building open for operation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After years of planning the new Eau Claire County Highway Building is up and running this week.
Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said the department completed the move last week and began operating out the facility Monday.
The new building, located off of US 53, is three times the size of the old location in Altoona. That location had a space of 60,000 square feet. The new location has a footprint of just under 200,000 square feet.
Johnson said staff is excited about the new building. He added the larger space will have a positive impact for employees.
"Many staff have come to me to say 'now that I have this specific work area I can really work on these projects and get more done in a day.' Compared to the facility we were in, it provides value and belonging to the staff compared to what we were in before," he said.
The new building has a maintenance shop, garage for vehicle storage and offices for staff. It also has conference rooms for collaboration.
Johnson said the building is unique because it's powered using geothermal energy.
Construction started in 2021. The price tag was $33 million. Johnson says an open house is planned for September.