New Eau Claire County Highway Dept. building to open soon

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Highway Department will soon open it's new facility.
After nearly five years, the wait is almost over. The department plans to move into a new building in July. It's located just south of the WI State Patrol building off Highway 53. The new space will provide a central location for the department.
The site is 140,000 sq. ft. and will house county vehicles, including snow plows and other equipment. It will also offer storage for salt and sand.
It will also feature a building for the Meals-on-Wheels program. A spokesperson from the county is happy the project is nearly complete.
"I just have to you know give a shoutout to the whole project team. That's the most critical thing on a large project like this," Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said.
The department is currently located along Spooner Avenue in Altoona. Johnson said the department needed to move after it became clear they were outgrowing their current space.
The new facility cost $32.9 million. Johnson said the project is expected to finish under budget, barring any unexpected expenses.