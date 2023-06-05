New Fire Chief sworn in

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Fire Department's new chief, Matt Jagger, was officially sworn in on Monday, June 5 in a ceremony that hosted city officials, several members of the ECFD, close friends and family.
Chief Jagger was selected earlier this year by the Police and Fire Commission and took over for retiring Chief Chris Bell on May 19. He has served the city of Eau Claire as a firefighter for 24 years.
Jagger said he has exactly the experience needed as the fire department is exploring options to combine with Altoona, operate under a tighter budget and renew several contracts with EMS personnel.
"Being in the role of fire chief is one that comes with great responsibility and with that responsibility, is required a great level of humility," Jagger said.
Chief Jagger expressed his gratitude for the Police and Fire Commission in choosing him and also thanked the countless people in his two-decade-plus career who helped him get to this point in his career.