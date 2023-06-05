 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

New Fire Chief sworn in

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire Chief Swear In
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Fire Department's new chief, Matt Jagger, was officially sworn in on Monday, June 5 in a ceremony that hosted city officials, several members of the ECFD, close friends and family.

Chief Jagger was selected earlier this year by the Police and Fire Commission and took over for retiring Chief Chris Bell on May 19. He has served the city of Eau Claire as a firefighter for 24 years.

Jagger said he has exactly the experience needed as the fire department is exploring options to combine with Altoona, operate under a tighter budget and renew several contracts with EMS personnel.

"Being in the role of fire chief is one that comes with great responsibility and with that responsibility, is required a great level of humility," Jagger said.

Chief Jagger expressed his gratitude for the Police and Fire Commission in choosing him and also thanked the countless people in his two-decade-plus career who helped him get to this point in his career.

