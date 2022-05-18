 Skip to main content
New grocery store coming downtown as co-op plans to build on Lot 7

Future Co-op

Store concept, courtesy of Menomonie Market Food Co-op

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A purchase agreement has been made with the city of Eau Claire and Menomonie Market Food Co-op for the building of a grocery store and deli. 

Menomonie Market Food Co-op currently operates in Menomonie, as well as at 1117 South Farwell St., previously known as Just Local Foods. The two co-ops merged last summer under the Menomonie name. 

The store will be located on Lot 7, a parking lot near Phoenix Park. It will be 13,900 square feet, which they say is a 600% increase over their South Farwell Street location. 

Officials with the co-op said in a press release they expect to begin construction later this year, and open in the fall of 2023. 

But the co-op is not the only project planning to come to the Lot 7 space. Wednesday night at 6 p.m., News 18's Adam Reed will have more on what else is coming to area. 

