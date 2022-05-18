New grocery store coming downtown as co-op plans to build on Lot 7

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A purchase agreement has been made with the city of Eau Claire and Menomonie Market Food Co-op for the building of a grocery store and deli.
Menomonie Market Food Co-op currently operates in Menomonie, as well as at 1117 South Farwell St., previously known as Just Local Foods. The two co-ops merged last summer under the Menomonie name.
The store will be located on Lot 7, a parking lot near Phoenix Park. It will be 13,900 square feet, which they say is a 600% increase over their South Farwell Street location.
Officials with the co-op said in a press release they expect to begin construction later this year, and open in the fall of 2023.
