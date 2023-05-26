New Hmong Chamber of Commerce office now open in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A new office in Eau Claire aims to help minority-owned businesses.
The Eau Claire office of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce officially opened its doors on May 24. The Hmong Chamber of Commerce provides workshops, consulting, access to loan programs, and other resources to help support Hmong and other minority business owners.
Lar Kong Xiong, the business development specialist at the new Eau Claire office has owned businesses in Eau Claire before, including Joe Bee Enterprise and Pan Asia Kitchen. He hopes to help out other business owners in the area.
"When I started I didn't have the resources I needed," Xiong said. "Even when I went and found some resources, it kind of seemed like it was a dead end there and it didn't get anywhere that I wanted or I needed it to be. Honestly with us being here a lot of the minority owned businesses or the underserved community can really reach out to me and I can really help them out."
The Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit community development financial institution with headquarters in Milwaukee and satellite offices in Green Bay, Appleton, Wausau, and now in Eau Claire.