New hydroponic garden to grow produce for campus food pantry at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Seeds are sprouting in a different kind of garden at UW-Eau Claire.
The Administrative Office of Sustainability and Student Office of Sustainability recently started a hydroponic garden a week ago.
A hydroponic garden uses no soil in the production of the plants it grows. The two hydroponic units sitting inside the Davies Center on campus are currently growing radish, bok choy, kale, and mint.
UW-Eau Claire sustainability specialist Lily Strehlow said water filled with nutrients is at the bottom of each unit, then pipes bring the water up to each level to feed the roots of the plants.
Strehlow said the growing season is usually in the summer when students are gone, so it's harder for them to maintain a regular garden that requires more hours and manpower.
"We are hoping that these hydroponics provide opportunities for students to learn about agriculture, to learn about the carbon emissions that come from shipping your food. Overall and in the long run, this is going to contribute to our commitment to carbon neutrality," Strehlow said.
Some of the fresh produce will go to the college's cafeteria 'Marketplace,' but a majority will go toward the campus food pantry.