...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties
in Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

New information: City of Eau Claire considering $30 wheel tax

City Hall winter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - News 18 is learning new details about the potential wheel tax for city of Eau Claire residents — specifically how much it will be.

According to paperwork filed for next week's city council meeting, the wheel tax amount will be $30. The tax is being introduced on Tuesday, but will not yet be voted on. 

City Engineering Director Dave Solberg said if a wheel tax is enacted, the money would be used for transportation. That would include things like fixing roads and bridges, adding new roads, or paying off old debts. 

You still have time to give your input about that tax. You can also speak before council during its Monday public hearing. 