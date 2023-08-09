New kids clothing store opening downtown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new store recently opened in Eau Claire that is great for kids, parents, and our environment.
Planette Kids is a boutique that emphasizes earth-friendly, human-friendly ways of shopping. The store uses ethical means to supply its inventory.
The owner, Jill Heinke Moen said as a local parent, she noticed the lack of places to get children's clothing other than big box stores. She hopes her store becomes a place for families to shop for human-friendly outfits.
"Where you can feel good about the purchases you make because the brands have been vetted already and you don't have to wonder about whether or not they were made in sweat shops or if the workers were under-paid, you can just come in here and have fun and feel good about shopping."
Moen is also a co-owner of Dotters Books in Downtown Eau Claire, and is excited to take on another local business. Planette Kids sells backpacks, toys, and clothing in sizes infant to 14. It's located on 100 N Farwell Street.
Although it had a soft opening, the grand opening is on August 26.