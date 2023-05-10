New kiosk artwork installed in Phoenix Park in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you've been around Phoenix Park lately, you may have noticed a new structure by the bridge.
A new kiosk was installed earlier this week in Phoenix Park in downtown Eau Claire, but it's more than just an informational installation.
On Wednesday, crews were putting in the electrical wiring of the soon-to-be functional art piece.
The wooden structure of the kiosk is up, along with a display case for posters for events. Later in May, it will also have a cork board for people to pin their own events as well as a digital touch screen.
"That will have a business directory and calendar of events to help direct people within downtown. And hopefully you'll find something new or different about things that are downtown," said Julia Johnson, a partner with the Pablo Group, which is part of the North Barstow Improvement District (BID).
The businesses within the North BID funded the project with their taxes. It cost upwards of $70,000.
Greg Johnson of Artisan Forge Metalworks along with Tim Brudnicki and Joseph Maurer of Timber Space helped bring the kiosk to life.
"I think it's an outstanding piece. It's very unique. I'm hoping that it can become kind of an icon here so when people say, 'I'll meet you at the kiosk,' or whatever they name it, people know exactly where that is. And this piece just adds to the whole downtown story," said Greg.
The structure also has a green roof. Runoff from the green roof will go down a rain chain and into a plant bed.
Although the kiosk is on city property, the North BID will pay for its maintenance.
Once the kiosk is fully ready, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony.